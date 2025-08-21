Transrail bags T&D; orders worth Rs 837 cr in domestic, international markets

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) EPC player Transrail Lighting on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 837 crore in domestic and international markets.

The orders have been secured by the transmission & distribution (T&D) segment of the company, Transrail said in a statement.

"These wins propel the company's FY26 cumulative order inflows to over Rs 3,157 crore, marking a 57 per cent year-on-year growth," the company's MD and CEO Randeep Narang said.

In addition to this, the company has also received an order from a large international customer for supply of engineered products.

Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting is an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) player in the T&D segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries.

The company has completed more than 200 projects in the power T&D vertical, along with comprehensive and extensive project execution capabilities in terms of manpower, and supply of materials (including self-manufactured products).