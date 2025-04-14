Transrail Lighting bags new orders worth Rs 1,085 cr in domestic market

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Transrail Lighting on Monday said it has secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) orders worth Rs 1,085 crore in the domestic market.

The company had bagged orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in March in the T&D and railways sectors.

In a statement, the company's MD and CEO Randeep Narang said: "We begin the financial year with this new order in our core T&D segment. This addition reinforces our position in the market and aligns with our strategic focus on continued growth".

Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries.

The company has completed more than 200 projects in the power transmission and distribution vertical, along with comprehensive and extensive project execution capabilities in terms of manpower, and supply of materials (including self-manufactured products).