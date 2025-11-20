Transrail Lighting bags new orders worth Rs 548 cr

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Engineering, procurement and construction company Transrail Lighting on Thursday announced securing new orders worth Rs 548 crore.

With the latest order, the company's cumulative order inflows in FY26 crossed the Rs 4,200-crore mark.

In a filing, Transrail Lighting said it has bagged new orders totalling Rs 548 crore, including a major international transmission line EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project in a country of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

The company's MD & CEO Randeep Narang said, "With cumulative FY26 inflows now at more than Rs 4,285 crore and further L1 position of Rs 2,575 crore, we continue to strengthen our visibility for the coming quarters." Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 60 countries. PTI ABI HVA