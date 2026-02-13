Transrail Lighting bags orders worth Rs 2,350 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Transrail Lighting on Friday said it has secured new Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) orders worth Rs 2,350 crore in domestic market.

The orders were primarily in the domestic Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment along with a civil order and select wins in poles & lighting.

With these additions, the company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have crossed Rs 7,980 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The T&D order includes mainly construction of 765 kV transmission lines, along with contributions from civil and poles & lighting underscore our competitive positioning in the market. These orders take our FY26 inflows beyond Rs 7,980 crore," Transrail Lighting MD & CEO Randeep Narang said.

The company also holds lowest bidder position for projects worth over Rs 800 crore and maintains a healthy bidding pipeline across both domestic and international markets, he said.

Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 63 countries.