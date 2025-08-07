Transrail Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 106 cr; order book crosses Rs 14K cr level

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Transrail Lighting has said its net profit more than doubled to Rs 106 crore in the June quarter of FY26, pushed by higher revenues from core business segments.

Transrail, an EPC player in the transmission and distribution sector, had logged a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 52 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the first quarter, the company said its revenues surged 81 per cent to Rs 1,660 crore from Rs 916 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue growth was primarily driven by strong execution in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, which continues to be the company's core area of focus, the statement said.

The company also received new orders worth Rs 1,748 crore in Q1FY26, with a major portion of these wins coming from domestic T&D projects. This is a growth of 72 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

As of June, the company's un-executed order book (UEOB) stood at Rs 14,654 crore.

"We have started the financial year on a strong note, delivering robust growth in revenue, profitability and order intake. Our consistent order inflow led by the core T&D segment has further strengthened our order book which coupled with our sharp focus on execution, reinforces our confidence in sustaining this momentum in the quarters ahead," Randeep Narang, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transrail, said.

Mumbai-based Transrail is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, poles and lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries. PTI ABI ABI SHW