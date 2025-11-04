Transteel secures orders of Rs 11.06 crore from marquee brands

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Transteel Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured fresh orders totalling Rs 11.06 crore from leading enterprises such as Nykaa, Kaseya, Tata Projects, Zyeta and Cashfree.

Transteel will provide end-to-end workspace solutions, spanning design, build, and supply of ergonomic furniture across client offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune, the company said in a statement.

"These new orders reflect the confidence that leading enterprises place in Transteel's ability to deliver modern, functional, and employee-friendly workspace solutions. Our asset-light model enables us to scale rapidly while maintaining cash flow efficiency, allowing us to take on larger turnkey projects without blocking capital," Shiraz Ibrahim, Managing Director of Transteel, said.

With this development, Transteel's total order book has strengthened significantly, reflecting strong demand for the company's design expertise, agile execution model, and ergonomic product range, Ibrahim said.

The company recently bagged orders worth Rs 7.5 crore from leading enterprises such as Brookfield Properties, Oberoi Realty, Quess Corp, Saint Gobain Limited, and GE Healthcare. PTI HG MR