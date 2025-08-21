Transteel secures orders worth Rs 7.5 cr from major brands

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Transteel on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 7.5 crore from leading enterprises such as Brookfield Properties, Oberoi Realty and GE Healthcare.

Transteel will provide end-to-end workspace solutions, ranging from designing and building interiors to supplying ergonomic furniture to all their offices that are spread across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company has bagged orders from Brookfield Properties, Oberoi Realty, Quess Corp, Saint Gobain Limited and GE Healthcare, among others, it said.

Transteel expects to complete all these orders over the next 60 to 90 days, it said, adding that the company's total order book has crossed Rs 44 crore with the latest orders.

Looking ahead, Transteel is poised to grow its Design & Build Business vertical at a CAGR of 49 per cent over the next five years, Shiraz Ibrahim, Managing Director, Transteel, said.