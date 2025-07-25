Transteel Tech expects data-driven design solutions to drive revenue growth

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Bengaluru-based workspace solutions provider Transteel Technologies expects its data-driven design solutions to drive revenue growth, accounting for around 60 per cent of total turnover over the next few years, a top company official said.

The company aims to ramp up its design capabilities and expects this segment to contribute revenues upwards of Rs 600 crore by 2029 or over 60 per cent of the total revenue, Transteel Managing Director Shiraz Ibrahim said.

The company’s FY25 Revenue stood at Rs 89 crore, while the PAT stood at Rs 13 crore.

Ibrahim said, “Going forward our focus for the next few years will be an asset-light model, reduced working capital and plug-and-play model. Our commitment lies in transforming everyday workspaces into inspiring environments that support well-being and productivity." The NSE Emerge-listed company is equally focused on its profit growth and therefore aims to operate in an asset-light model with no planned capital expenditure in the near future, as per Ibrahim. PTI IAS BAL