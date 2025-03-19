Transtrail Lighting bags new Rs 1,647 cr orders in global markets

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Transrail Lighting Ltd (Transtrail) on Wednesday announced securing new orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in the power transmission and distribution, and railway sectors.

These new orders include Letters of Award (LOAs) for major T&D projects in the overseas market involving engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of transmission lines and substations, the company said in an exchnage filing.

With year-to-date (YTD) order inflows close to Rs 9,200 crore, we continue to build a project portfolio that supports profit-led growth, Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said Mumbai-based Transrail is an EPC player in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with civil, railways, and poles and lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries.

The company has completed more than 200 projects in power transmission and distribution vertical, along with comprehensive and extensive project execution capabilities in terms of manpower, supply of materials (including self-manufactured products). PTI ABI ABI MR