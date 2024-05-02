Travel distribution firm TBO Tek eyes Rs 1,000-cr via IPO; issue to open on May 8

New Delhi: Travel distribution firm TBO Tek Ltd is looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore through its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on May 8.

Advertisment

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on May 10 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on May 7, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company's maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (0FS) of up to 1.25 crore equity shares by promoters and investors.

According to market sources, OFS size could be around Rs 600 crore, taking the total IPO size to Rs 1,000 crore.

Advertisment

Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters -- Gaurav Bhatnagar, Manish Dhingra and LAP Travel -- and investors-- TBO Korea and Augusta TBO.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the growth and strengthening of the platform by adding new buyers and suppliers, and unidentified inorganic acquisitions, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Last month, TBO Tek received capital markets regulator Sebi's nod to float the IPO.

Advertisment

TBO Tek is a leading travel distribution platform in the global travel and tourism industry providing services to buyers and suppliers in over 100 countries as of June 30, 2023. The company offers over 7,500 destinations and facilitates 33,000 bookings per day through their platform.

In October 2023, investment firm General Atlantic announced that it would acquire a minority stake in TBO.

Axis Capital Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Ltd, Jefferies India Private Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are the book-running lead managers of the issue. The equity shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.