Travel, tourism sector sees 44% jump in hiring in Aug: Report

Mumbai: With the country witnessing a boom in the travel and tourism sector, the industry saw a 44 per cent growth in hiring demand in August, compared to the same month last year, a report said on Wednesday.

This optimistic growth can be attributed to increased disposable incomes and higher spending on leisure and business travel in the country, a report by foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) said.

Pre-pandemic trends indicate that the travel and tourism sector experienced a robust 16 per cent growth in 2019, however, with the pandemic-related disruptions, travel restrictions and lockdowns, there was a 47 per cent fall in job postings in 2020 and 27 per cent dip in 2021.

While the industry began to bounce back with a marginal 3 per cent growth in hiring in 2022, it has dramatically recovered this year, as people regained confidence in travel, the report stated.

The foundit report is based on the data as of August 2023. The report also includes annual data comparisons for the period August 2023, against August 2022.

"The travel and tourism industry has truly bounced back from the pandemic with a boom, driven significantly by the government initiatives focused on infrastructural development and heritage promotion.

"India has also opened its doors by allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) for tourism construction projects, and participation in the G20 summit has further bolstered sustainable tourism in the country," foundit, a Quess company, CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

Notably, emerging technologies such as AI and AR/VR are playing a role in driving growth and enhancing visitor experiences in the industry, promising to continue shaping the future of Indian tourism, he said.

"Looking ahead, the industry must adapt to changing traveller demands by offering unique, sustainable, and well-promoted experiences.

"The key is to focus on niche segments with high growth potential, such as wellness, adventure, sustainability, and cultural tourism. By tailoring offerings to these specific markets, the industry can continue to thrive and prosper," he added.

As per data from foundit, the top job roles in demand across the travel and tourism industry include sales and business development (23 per ent), engineers- software, electrical (12 per cent) and marketing and communication (8 per cent).

Job roles such as Chefs (5 per cent) and medical representatives (5 per cent) also accounted for a considerable share of overall demand, it added.

Meanwhile, tier II cities such as Jaipur (34 per cent), Ahmedabad (33 per cent) and Chandigarh (33 per cent) reported a maximum increase in job postings followed by Baroda (25 per cent) and Coimbatore (25 per cent) in August, compared to the corresponding month last year.

This phenomenon can be credited to the rise of tier II cities as prominent talent hubs, due to their swift infrastructural expansion, huge talent pools with a wide range of skill sets, and the cost-efficient nature of operations, the report noted.

Further, the report revealed that freshers accounted for the highest demand share in the travel and tourism sector across experience levels. Companies are opting to hire freshers for cost-efficiency, and adaptability as well as for their readiness to adapt to a constantly evolving travel industry, added the report.

The report found that after the damaging impact of the pandemic, which involved layoffs and economic downturns, many businesses are now investing in digital transformation and technology to recruit and retain employees.

Newer approaches include embracing the gig model to overcome the talent deficit and fulfil the growing tourist demand in the travel sector, it said. Data from foundit revealed that there has been a 14 per cent growth in gig roles since January 2023.