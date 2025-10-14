Travellers opt for 'smart luxury' over splurges this festive season: Report

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) This festive season, travellers are choosing "smart luxury" over indulgent splurges, as affordable leisure stays are rising 22 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 48 per cent of all bookings, a report said on Tuesday.

According to a report by Thrillophilia, an AI-powered travel and experiences platform, affordable leisure stays priced between Rs 2,000-6,000 per night surged by 22 per cent year-on-year, accounting for 48 per cent of total bookings. ​ This marks a clear shift from high-end vacations to value-driven, experience-rich escapes, a trend catalysed by the GST 2.0 rollout and a buoyant festive season, it added.

The report by Thrillophilia is based on booking and search data from September 1 to October 10, compared with the same period in the previous year.

Thrillophilia's data further showed that short breaks and weekend getaways are driving the season, with two to three night trips making up 58 per cent of all stays, which is 6 per cent up from last year.

The average trip duration stands at 2.6 nights, suggesting that travellers are taking more frequent, shorter trips rather than longer holidays, according to the report.

The report also found that the booking behaviour of travellers has also evolved, with the average booking window now at 21 days, reflecting a more planned and confident travel mindset.

"India's new default is smart luxury, with savings on the bed, splurge on the day. With travel feeling slightly more affordable, people are more open to taking that extra trip or upgrading their stay. This is a healthy sign for both travellers and hospitality operators in emerging leisure destinations." Thrillophilia co-founder Abhishek Daga said.

The report revealed that travellers are choosing boutique stays and redirecting their savings toward premium day experiences rather than splurging on business class or five-star hotels.

Trekking bookings are up by 27 per cent, local sightseeing by 24 per cent, and cultural and culinary activities by 22 per cent, with the average activity basket now at Rs 3,600.

At the city level, Jaipur has emerged as India's most vibrant affordable -stay market, with stays in the Rs 2,000-6,000 band, up 26 per cent year-on-year.

Lucknow leads in family short-breaks, where 2-3 night trips now make up 59 per cent of all stays, a seven-point jump from last year, found the report.

Bhopal has recorded the highest weekend occupancy at 81 per cent, while Hyderabad is India's top early-planning market, with the average booking window stretching to 24 days compared to 19 last year.

In the east, Bhubaneswar tops activity-led growth with adventure and cultural bookings up 31 per cent year-on-year, averaging Rs 3,200 per trip, while Chennai has seen the largest increase in miles and voucher usage (23 per cent YoY), while Kolkata dominates short-trip bookings, with 61 per cent of stays lasting 2-3 nights.

Patna shows the fastest festive booking velocity. Diwali-week inventory sold out three days earlier than last year, while Panaji leads the boutique-stay trend, where boutique and homestay properties now account for 54 per cent of all nights booked, said the report.

Across all categories, the average spend on domestic trips ranges between Rs 25,000-45,000, while short-haul international holidays average between Rs 60,000-95,000.

This "smart luxury" mindset, driven by tax savings and a refreshed sense of affordability, is shaping a new phase of travel growth in India," Daga added. PTI SM DR DR