Tree plantation drive gets overwhelming support from industry in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote environmental awareness and tree plantation has received an overwhelming support from the industrial sector in Haryana, an official release said on Saturday.

A special plantation programme was organised on Saturday at IMT Manesar, where over 4,000 representatives from various industries came together to plant saplings, the release said.

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Haryana Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh, along with senior district officers, were also present.

The plantation was carried out simultaneously at five key locations in Manesar.

Union Minister Manohar Lal said that an average of 15 trees are required in a person's entire life. Thus, it is everyone's responsibility to plant at least that many trees. He said that districts like Gurugram, which face high urban and industrial pressure, are witnessing growing air pollution concerns, and such public participation campaigns are the need of the hour.

He appreciated the active involvement of industrial organisations and said that this initiative would help create a greener legacy for future generations.

Industry representatives present at the event expressed their strong support for the campaign and said that industrialists pledged to plant more trees within their factory premises and nearby areas, they added. PTI COR MR