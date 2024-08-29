Trehan IRIS partners with Marriott International to manage upcoming hotel in Greater Noida

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Realty firm Trehan IRIS on Thursday said it has tied up with Marriott International for management of its upcoming hotel in Greater Noida comprising 135 keys.

The 'Courtyard by Marriott' hotel will be part of its mixed-use project 'Iris Broadway, Greno West.

In 2022, Trehan IRIS had announced an investment of around Rs 400 crore to develop this commercial project, comprising retail and office spaces as well as a hotel, in Greater Noida.

The company said in a statement that it has collaborated with Courtyard by Marriott, bringing the Marriott brand to Noida region for the first time.

The new hotel will offer 135 rooms and banquet facilities for 2,000-plus people.

The Courtyard by Marriott is set to be operational by 2027.

"Through our partnership with Courtyard by Marriott at Iris Broadway Greno West, we are introducing a landmark destination that seamlessly integrates luxury accommodations, premium office spaces, and upscale retail offerings," Aman Trehan, Executive Director at Trehan IRIS, said.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Trehan IRIS to bring the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Greater Noida West - Uttar Pradesh. With over 25 operational hotels in India, bolstered with a robust pipeline, Courtyard by Marriott continues to drive a substantial segment of our growth portfolio in the country," said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President for South Asia, Marriott International.

Established in the early 1950s, Trehan IRIS has over 6 decades of experience in construction across Delhi-NCR. It has developed over 15 million square feet area.