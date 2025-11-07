New Delhi: Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Friday reported an 11.44 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 373.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 335.06 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Trent Ltd.

Trent operates retail stores under the brand names - Westside, Zudio and Star.

Its consolidated revenue from operations jumped 15.9 per cent to Rs 4,817.68 crore during the September quarter. It was Rs 4,156.67 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Trent's total expenses increased 16.7 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 4,367.15 crore.

The total consolidated income, which includes other income, climbed 15.3 per cent to Rs 4,845.23 crore in the September quarter.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, Trent's total consolidated income rose 17 per cent to Rs 9,769.30 crore.

Shares of Trent on Friday slipped 1.15 per cent to settle at Rs 4,624.85 apiece on BSE.