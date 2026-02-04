Trent Q3 profit up 2.7 pc at Rs 510 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported 2.73 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 510.11 crore for December quarter FY26.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 496.54 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Trent Ltd, which operates retail stores under brand names Westside, Zudio and Star.

Revenue from operations was up 14.78 per cent to Rs 5,345.06 crore in December quarter from Rs 4,656.56 crore a year ago, it added.

"The gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio remains stable. Operating EBIT margin for Q3FY26 was 13.8 per cent (13.2 per cent for Q3FY25)," it said.

Trent has reported an exceptional item (net loss) totalling Rs 26.11 crore in December quarter. This is on account of the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 690.18 crore, up 11.4 per cent year-on-year. Total expenses increased 14.25 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 4,673.67 crore.

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 5,363.85 crore, up 13.87 per cent in the December quarter.

Trent operates a portfolio of over 1,100 “large-box” fashion stores, with presence across 274 cities. As of December 31, 2025 its store portfolio included 278 Westside, 854 Zudio (including 4 stores in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts.

"In Q3FY26 we opened 17 Westside and 48 Zudio stores (including 1 store in the UAE). As of 31st December 2025, we operated with a footprint of over 15 million square feet across our fashion brands," it added.

Commenting on the results, Trent's Chairman Noel N Tata said fashion business registered category leading growth during the quarter.

"The customer sentiment is gradually improving and our business outlook for the medium term continues to remain positive. Our focus continues to be on portfolio growth, elevating products and enhancing store experience for our customers," he said.

Trent has consistently delivered a differentiated consumer proposition that appeals to a wider audience across diverse markets.

"We believe an unwavering focus on being relevant to our customers and building resilience with our business model choices will continue to hold us in good stead. We are excited and remain committed to building out a sizable pure play direct-to-customer business across customer segments in the context of the market size and opportunity," he said.

Shares of Trent Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 4,013.20 apiece on BSE, up 4.98 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU