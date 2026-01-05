Trent Q3 standalone revenue rises 17 pc to Rs 5,220 cr

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Monday reported a 17 per cent growth in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had clocked standalone revenue of Rs 4,466 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

As of December 31, 2025, the company's store portfolio included 278 Westside, 854 Zudio (including 4 in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts, it added.

The company opened 17 stores of 'Westside' and 48 stores of 'Zudio' in the third quarter.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, standalone revenue was Rs 14,604 crore against Rs 12,368 crore in the year-ago period, up 18 per cent, the filing said.

A total of 30 stores of Westside and 89 stores of Zudio were opened in the nine-month period, it added.