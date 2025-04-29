Trent Q4 profit down 56.2 pc to Rs 311.6 cr, sales up 27.8 pc to Rs 4,217 cr

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Tuesday reported a 56.24 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.60 crore for the March quarter, on account of exceptional gains in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 712.09 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Trent Ltd, which operates retail stores under the brand names -- Westside, Zudio, and Star.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was up 27.87 per cent to Rs 4,216.94 crore during the March quarter. It was at Rs 3,297.70 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Trent's profit before exceptional items and tax was up 38.5 per cent to Rs 416.85 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 301.03 crore in the corresponding quarter.

"In Q4FY24, the term of leases had been reassessed under IND AS116, resulting in an exceptional gain of Rs 543 crore, tax impact thereon was Rs 137 crore (net of tax Rs 406 crore) and the same was recognised as an exceptional item last year," Trent said in an earning statement.

Trent's total expenses increased 26 per cent during the quarter to Rs 3,874.43 crore in FY25.

The total consolidated income, which includes other income, of Trent was at Rs 4,291.28 crore, up 27.16 per cent in the December quarter.

"For the fashion portfolio, the like-for-like growth in Q4FY25 was in the mid-single digits and for the financial year it was in the double digits. We continue to build on our presence in metro/Tier 1 cities. The agenda has been to drive material reach and share of revenues across key markets," said Trent.

For FY25, Trent's net profit was up 3.85 per cent to Rs 1,534.41 crore, as against Rs 1,477.46 crore a year ago.

In FY25, Trent's total income was at Rs 17,353.17 crore, up 37.02 per cent.

As of March 31, 2025 Trent's portfolio included 248 Westside, 765 Zudio (including two stores in the UAE) and 30 stores across other lifestyle concepts, according to the earning statement from the company.

"In FY25 we opened 40 Westside and 244 Zudio stores and consolidated 24 Westside & Zudio stores each," it said.

In FY25, Trent added presence across 64 cities/towns including many in Tier-II & III locations.

"The traction from customers has been encouraging given the growing awareness of our brands across markets. We believe this play out augurs well as an indicator as we pursue the next phase of our growth," it said.

"The emerging categories, including beauty & personal care, innerwear and footwear continued to gain traction with customers. These emerging categories contribute to over 20 per cent of our revenues," it said.

Revenue from its e-commerce platforms as Westside.com, together with its proposition on the Tata Neu platform, continues to witness traction and grow profitably.

"In FY25, online revenues grew by 43 per cent and contributed to over 6 per cent of Westside revenues," it said.

Commenting on the results, Trent's Chairman Noel N Tata said fashion portfolio continues to be differentiated by disciplines and choices.

"In FY25, Zudio revenues exceeded a billion dollars. Both Westside and Zudio now have the scale & reach and enjoy significant consumer awareness & love," said Noel Tata, who also heads Tata Trusts, a collective of charities that indirectly controls the USD 165 billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

According to Tata, the Indian consumer has evolved rapidly in the recent years and is seeking an aspirational product proposition, attractive pricing and importantly ready accessibility.

"We believe building density of our presence in key markets allows us proximity and the ability to service our customers readily. The market opportunity associated with building brands and a pure play direct-to-customer business like ours remains immense," he said.

Shares of Trent Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 5,380.40 on the BSE, up 3.28 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH TRB