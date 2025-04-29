Trent Q4 profit falls 56.2 pc to Rs 311.6 cr

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 56.24 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 311.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 712.09 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Trent Ltd, which operates retail stores under brand names such as Westside, Zudio and Star.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was up 27.87 per cent to Rs 4,216.94 crore during the March quarter. It was at Rs 3,297.70 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Trent's total expenses increased 26 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 3,874.43 crore in FY'25.

The total consolidated income of Trent, which includes other income, was at Rs 4,291.28 crore, up 27.16 per cent in the March quarter.

For the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025, Trent's net profit was up 3.85 per cent to Rs 1,534.41 crore. This was at Rs 1,477.46 crore in FY'24.

In FY'25, Trent's total income was at Rs 17,353.17 crore, up 37.02 per cent.

Share of Trent Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 5,380.40, up 3.28 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH DRR