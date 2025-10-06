Trent revenue up 17 pc to Rs 5,002 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Retail firm Trent Ltd's standalone revenue rose 17 per cent to Rs 5,002 crore in the September quarter, according to a quarter update filed by the Tata group firm on Monday.

Trent's standalone revenue for the corresponding September quarter a year ago was at Rs 4,260 crore, according to a regulatory filing from the company, which operates retail stores under the brand names Westside, Zudio and Star.

"As of September 30, 2025, our store portfolio included 261 Westside, 806 Zudio (including 3 in the UAE) and 34 stores across other lifestyle concepts," the company said.

During the July-September period, Trent opened 13 stores for Westside and 40 of its value offering format Zudio, which targets the affordable fast fashion segment.

Besides, Trent has the grocery business - Star.

For the first half, Trent’s standalone revenue grew 19 per cent to Rs 10,063 crore.

Shares of Trent Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 4,771.15 apiece on the BSE, down 0.91 per cent. PTI KRH KRH SHW