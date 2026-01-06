New Delhi: Shares of Trent tanked nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday after the Tata group's retail firm's revenue growth in the third quarter ended December 31 failed to cheer investors.

The stock tumbled 8.62 per cent to settle at Rs 4,047.70 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 9.92 per cent to Rs 3,990 apiece.

At the NSE, it cracked 8.62 per cent to Rs 4,047.60 per share.

The stock was the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 13,570.73 crore to Rs 1,43,890.66 crore.

"Trent declined 9 per cent following its weak Q3 business update," Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Trent Ltd on Monday reported a 17 per cent growth in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had clocked standalone revenue of Rs 4,466 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

As of December 31, 2025, the company's store portfolio included 278 Westside, 854 Zudio (including 4 in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts, it added.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, standalone revenue was Rs 14,604 crore, up 18 per cent from Rs 12,368 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.