Trent shares tumble over 8 pc

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Shares of Trent tanked over 8 per cent on Tuesday morning trade after the Tata group's retail firm's revenue growth in the third quarter ended December 31 failed to cheer investors.

The stock tumbled 8.32 per cent to Rs 4,060.65 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it cracked 8.34 per cent to Rs 4,060.

The stock was the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms during the morning trade.

Trent Ltd on Monday reported a 17 per cent growth in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The company had clocked standalone revenue of Rs 4,466 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

As of December 31, 2025, the company's store portfolio included 278 Westside, 854 Zudio (including 4 in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts, it added.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, standalone revenue was Rs 14,604 crore against Rs 12,368 crore in the year-ago period, up 18 per cent, the filing said. PTI SUM SUM DR DR