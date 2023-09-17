Trestle Labs, MiniMines Cleantech and Alfaleus Technology bag top honours at 12th Cavinkare-MMA awards ceremony

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) Three companies -- Trestle Labs Pvt Ltd, MiniMines Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd and Alfaleus Technology Pvt Ltd bagged -- have bagged the 12th CavinKare-MMA Chinnikrishnan Innovation awards for 2023.

The awards were presented to the companies for their outstanding contribution towards innovation by FMCG major Cavinkare Ltd in partnership with the Madras Management Association here.

Nestle India Ltd Chairman Suresh Narayanan presented the awards to the winners, along with CavinKare Chairman and Managing Director C K Ranganathan and MMA President K Mahalingam, on Saturday evening, a press release said.

The award carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs one lakh each.

"It is indeed a wonderful experience to celebrate the brilliance of these innovators whose creations not only ignite creativity but also address significant real-world challenges. The Chinnikrishnan Innovation awards recognises their dedication to finding practical solutions that reshape the way we address complexities." Ranganathan said.

"Congratulations to these exceptional winners, whose unwavering commitment to making a difference serves as a guiding light for us," he said.

More than 210 nominations were received across the country and after a rigorous scrutiny by a distinguished panel of eminent jurors, the three companies emerged winners, the release said. PTI VIJ ANE