TREVOC group, Canonicus Capital to set up Rs 500cr fund for NCR realty projects

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Realty firm TREVOC Group has partnered with Canonicus Capital to set up a Rs 500 crore last-mile funding and execution platform for near-completion real estate projects in Delhi-NCR.

In a statement on Tuesday, NCR-based TREVOC Group said it will undertake on-ground execution, construction management, governance, and delivery timelines, while the private equity firm Canonicus Capital will provide structured institutional capital support.

"Near-completion projects are not resolved by capital alone. What they require is strong execution systems, governance frameworks, and accountability at every level. This platform has been designed to combine disciplined capital with a structured execution model, enabling faster closures, better stakeholder coordination, and predictable delivery outcomes," said Gurpal Chawla, Founder, TREVOC Group.

The platform has already identified a pipeline of near-completion residential & mixed-use projects.

Canonicus Capital has committed up to Rs 125 crore for the first phase, with the overall platform expected to scale up to Rs 500 crore across Delhi-NCR over the next few years, the statement said.