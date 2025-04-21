TREVOC Group to invest Rs 200 cr to build housing projects in Haryana

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Real estate firm TREVOC Group on Monday said it will invest Rs 200 crore to develop residential projects in Tier-2 cities of Haryana.

These cities include Sohna, Sonipat, Panipat, Kundli, and Karnal.

The Gurugram-based company is also actively exploring joint ventures and joint development models to develop projects.

"We have timed this expansion with precision — entering Tier-2 cities just as infrastructure, demand, and aspiration align," said Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group.

The Rs 200 crore investment, funded through personal capital and a trusted investor network, will be utilised towards project deposits, development works, regulatory approvals, and brand activation across Tier-2 cities in Haryana, the company said in a statement. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU