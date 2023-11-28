Tribeca Developers appoints Rajat Khandelwal as CEO

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Realty firm Tribeca Developers on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajat Khandelwal as the Chief Executive Officer.

Khandelwal has 19 years of experience in the industry. He has served as the President of Central Park in Delhi-NCR, as the CEO of West India of Ozone Group, and as the COO of Omkar Developers, the company said in a statement.

Khandelwal holds a PGDM in Finance and Marketing from IIM Kozhikode and a BE in Mechanical Engineering from SGSITS, Indore.

"Tribeca is currently in an accelerated growth phase, and I am confident that Rajat is the ideal person to spearhead the business to new heights during this pivotal time," Tribeca Developers Founder Kalpesh Mehta said.

Currently, Tribeca is developing over 6 million sq ft of branded residential projects in India with a sale value of Rs 6,000 crore and has a development pipeline of over 4 million sq ft.

Tribeca is the largest developer of Trump-branded properties in the world, second only to the Trump Organization, the statement said.