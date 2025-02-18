Tribeca Developers appoints Vaibhav Agarwal as Executive Director

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Realty firm Tribeca Developers has appointed Vaibhav Agarwal as Executive Director to lead the company's future capital market strategies, fundraising and business development.

With over 22 years of experience in real estate finance, Agarwal brings deep expertise in structuring capital solutions, driving large-scale developments, and positioning companies for long-term growth, the company said in a statement.

He has held leadership roles at Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd as chief credit officer, construction finance, and at ICICI Bank as zonal credit head, construction, realty & funding group.

Tribeca Developers is building projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Delhi-NCR markets. The company brought the Trump brand in India. PTI MJH TRB