Tribeca Developers arm appoints Dharam Mehta as Managing Partner

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Realty firm Tribeca Developers has appointed Dharam Mehta as Managing Partner of its arm Tribeca Estates that focuses on plotted developments, branded villas and hospitality-led projects.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said that Mehta prior to joining Tribeca held key leadership positions at WeWork India and Phoenix Workspaces.

Commenting on the appointment, Kalpesh Mehta, Founder, Tribeca Developers, said, "His deep expertise in real estate investment and operations aligns perfectly with our expansion into plotted developments and hospitality-anchored projects." Dharam holds an MBA in Real Estate from The Wharton School of Finance and a BA in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

Tribeca Developers, which is an official representative for Trump-branded properties in India, has a portfolio of 13 projects spanning 14 million square feet.