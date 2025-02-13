Tribeca Developers partners with Serianee Corrp to develop over Rs 1,000 cr Pune project

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Realty firm Tribeca Developers has tied up with Serianee Corrp to develop an 8 lakh square feet project in Pune with an estimated revenue of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

In a statement, Tribeca Developers said it has partnered with Serianee Corrp, which is a conglomerate of Siddhivinayak Groups, Vision Skylish Grroup (VSG) and Kalash Properties, to develop a luxury residential and retail project located in Lullanagar, near New Command Hospital at Pune Cantonment.

Spread across 3 acres, this mixed-use development is set to feature two iconic towers, alongside premium retail spaces.

With a development area of 8 lakh square feet, the project is estimated to generate net sales upwards of Rs 1,000 crore.

"At Tribeca, our focus is on crafting landmark projects that redefine the standards of luxury living," Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, said.

"Pune has always been a cornerstone market for us, and the remarkable success of our previous developments - The Ark, YOO One, and Tribeca Highstreet - has strengthened our confidence to continue investing in this vibrant city," he added.

Currently, Tribeca is developing over 6 million square feet of branded residential projects in India with a sale value of Rs 6,000 crore, and has a development pipeline of over 4 million square feet.

Tribeca Developers is world's largest developer of Trump branded residences properties, second only to The Trump Organization, the statement said.