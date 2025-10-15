Tribeca Developers repays Rs 200 cr HDFC Capital loan

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Realty firm Tribeca Developers has repaid the Rs 200 crore loan of HDFC Capital.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has repaid the loan, which it took to finance the construction of its project The Edge.

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said, “Our early closure of this facility from HDFC Capital...reflects the deep trust we have built with both customers and capital partners across India.” With a presence across six Indian cities, Tribeca has launched or delivered over 6 million sq ft of luxury real estate with a total top line of more than Rs 7,000 crore.

Tribeca Developers is India's official licensor of Trump-branded projects. PTI MJH MJH DR DR