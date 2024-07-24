Trident Q1 net profit slips 19.1 pc to Rs 73.9 cr

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Textiles firm Trident Ltd on Wednesday reported a 19.1 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 73.89 crore for the first quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 91.34 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Trident.

However, its revenue from operations increased 16.66 per cent to Rs 1,742.71 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 1,493.71 crore a year ago.

The total expenses in the June quarter rose 19.7 per cent to Rs 1,655.59 crore.

Its revenue from the Yarn business was Rs 960.70 crore and Rs 615.34 crore from the towel business.

Trident's revenue from the Bedsheets segment was Rs 357.84 crore, and Rs 248.38 crore from paper and chemicals.

Its total income stood at Rs 1,757.58 crore in the June quarter, up 16.77 per cent. It was Rs 1,505.08 crore a year earlier.

Shares of Trident Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 37.44 on BSE, up 1.22 per cent.