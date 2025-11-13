Trident Q2 profit up 9.1 pc to Rs 90.9 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Textiles firm Trident Ltd on Thursday reported a 9.13 per cent growth in consolidated profit to Rs 90.93 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 83.32 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Trident.

Its revenue from operations was up 4.33 per cent to Rs 1,787.17 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 1,712.94 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total expenses were Rs 1,680.68 crore, up 3.41 per cent during the quarter.

The company's revenue from the yarn business was at Rs 923.64 crore and that from towel business was Rs 723.46 crore.

Trident's revenue from the bedsheets segment was Rs 261.22 crore and Rs 246.89 crore from the paper and chemicals segment.

Trident's total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,803.24 crore, up 4.57 per cent in Q2 on a year-on-year basis.

In the April-September period, the total consolidated income of Trident was at Rs 3,530.14 crore, up 1.38 per cent.

Shares of Trident Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 28.79 on the BSE, down 0.45 per cent. PTI KRH TRB