Trident Realty to invest Rs 1,200 cr to build 125-acre township in Panipat

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Trident Realty will invest Rs 1,200 crore to develop a 125-acre integrated township at Panipat in Haryana as part of its expansion plan.

Gurugram-based Trident Realty launched township 'Trident Parktown' recently where it will offer residential plots, independent floors, group housing, and commercial spaces.

The total investment to develop this township is estimated at Rs 1,200 crore, Trident Realty said in a statement.

In the first phase, the company has launched more than 400 plots. The plot size starts from 200 square yards.

S K Narvar, Group Chairman of Trident Realty, said there is a strong demand for residential plots at Panipat.

Established in 2008, Trident Realty has presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Tri-City (Chandigarh).

In Mumbai, Trident Realty has partnered with DLF Ltd to develop a housing project.

The company has delivered over 20.34 million square feet of residential & commercial space in the high-growth centres, and 10.97 million sq ft is under various stages of construction in the residential, retail and hospitality segments.