Trinidad and Tobago inks pact for sharing Indian technology stack

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Trinidad and Tobago has signed an agreement with the Indian government for sharing the India Stack, which is a collection of open application programming interfaces and digital public goods for identity, data and payment services.

The agreement was signed in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), National E-Governance Division, and the Ministry of External Affairs, according to an official release.

The two nations agreed to cooperate for digital transformation through capacity building, training programmes, exchange of best practices, exchange of knowledge between public officials and experts, development of pilot or demo solutions.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "With the help of India Stack, these countries can climb up the digitalisation ladder rapidly and transform their economies and governance." It shall create a robust ecosystem of startups, developers and system integrators working around it on next-gen innovation, he added.

The collaboration comes after Chandrasekhar met Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus last week and discussed mutual cooperation in IT, emerging technologies and India Stack.

India has also signed pacts with Armenia, Sierra Leone, Suriname, and Antigua and Barbuda to share India Stack, while Mauritius and Saudi Arabia are at an advanced stage of finalising cooperation on the same, the release said.

A similar agreement was signed with Papua New Guinea also last month, while the UPI -- part of India Stack -- has been accepted in France, UAE, Singapore and Sri Lanka, it said. PTI GRJ HVA