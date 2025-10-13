Tripura CM meets Sitharaman in Delhi, discusses hike in ceiling of externally aided projects

Agartala, Oct 13 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and sought enhancement of the ceiling of externally aided projects.

“Met Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman ji in New Delhi today. Discussed the need for enhancing the ceiling limit of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), since a number of crucial projects under Urban Development, Tourism & Agartala Municipal Corporation are awaiting progress due to the present ceiling restriction,” Saha said in a post on Facebook.

The Centre has set Rs 4,000 crore as the maximum limit of externally aided projects for Tripura for the next three years.

Tripura will have around Rs 10,000 crore in its kitty after meeting non-plan expenditure such as salary, pension and interest on loans in the 2025-26 fiscal, officials said.

Besides, the northeastern state needs to pay 25 per cent to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and 10 per cent to local bodies out of the Rs 10,000 crore, the CM had earlier said. PTI PS RBT