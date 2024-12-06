Tripura CM urges Reliance Industries to join state’s 'growth story'

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said he had detailed discussions with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on potential investment opportunities in the northeastern state.

Saha said Tripura has abundant natural resources that can be harnessed for socioeconomic development.

"Met Chairman & MD Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani ji and Anant Ambani ji in Mumbai on Thursday," the chief minister said in a social media post.

He was in Mumbai to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Had a detailed discussion on various potential investment opportunities in Tripura. I have invited them to join the growth story of Tripura, which has abundant natural resources, which can be harnessed for socioeconomic development of the state and our nation,” Saha added.

Earlier, the Tripura government had signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tata Technologies Ltd on November 20 to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The upgrade plan will be implemented in five years.