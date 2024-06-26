Tripura govt to set up integrated aqua park to boost fisheries, tourism

Agartala Jun 26 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to establish an integrated aqua park in Unakoti district to boost tourism and fisheries sectors in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The Centre has already sanctioned Rs 42 crore of the Rs 99.99 crore- project under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for the 2023-24 fiscal, he said.

State's Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das on Sunday held a meeting with the officials at Chandipur where the park would be developed.

This project would cover 96.76 acres of land in Satero Miyan Haur area of the Kailashahar Sub-Division.

"Initially, the park will be set up in around 50 acres of area, which will be taken on lease from around 100 villagers. Each villager will get Rs 3,000 against a kani of land annually as lease money," Unakoti District Magistrate Dilip Kumar Chakma said.

Under the project, the fisheries department will go for pisciculture and set up a tourist spot, boating facility, restaurant and a fish feeding factory.

A carp hatchery will be set up for breeding and quality fingerling production of carps like catla, rohu, mrigal, silver carp, grass carp etc, he said.

A recirculatory aquaculture system (RAS), fish processing unit, restaurant, ornamental fish breeding and public aquarium will also be set up in the proposed integrated aqua park.

“All of these components are designed to promote and develop the fisheries sector and attract tourists, which will give a boost to the sectors," he said.

It appears that several villagers don't have land mutation, and a seven-member committee has been constituted to solve land-related problems at the earliest, the official said.

The project will bring a lot of change in the socio-economic condition of the people of Chandipur and its surroundings, he added. PTI PS BDC