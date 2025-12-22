Tripura Gramin Bank playing vital role in boosting rural economy: state finance minister

Agartala, Dec 22 (PTI) Finance Minister Pranajit Sinha Roy said Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB) has played a vital role in boosting the rural economy through credit linkage.

Speaking at a function on Sunday on the bank's golden jubilee, he said the objective of setting up branches in rural areas is to ensure last-mile delivery of government benefits.

"With 150 branches, the TGB has the highest number of banking outlets in the state, followed by SBI with 77 branches and PNB with 72 branches," he said.

TGB chairman Satyendra Singh said the bank was celebrating five decades of partnership with the people of Tripura in building an inclusive, resilient and empowered economy.

Singh said that through flagship initiatives such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, the bank has brought thousands of previously unbanked households into the formal financial system.

"Through direct benefit transfer, we have ensured seamless and timely delivery of government benefits, reinforcing public trust and eliminating leakages," he said.

Singh said the bank has transformed itself into a fully digital, technology-driven entity. PTI PS SOM