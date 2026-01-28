Tripura grounds Rs 5,000 crore investment in one year: Official

Agartala, Jan 28 (PTI) Tripura, which has become a "preferred investment destination" in the Northeast, has grounded Rs 5,000 crore investment in multiple sectors during the past one year, said an official on Wednesday.

The state has drawn a bunch of investment proposals amounting to Rs 19,600 crore from the Raising Northeast Business Summit and Tripura Investors' Conclave in 2025.

"Out of this (Rs 19,600 crore), investment amounting to Rs 5,000 crore has been grounded in the state till now," Industries & Commerce department secretary Kirtan Gitte said in a press conference.

He said the state expects to receive investment amounting to Rs 9,000 crore, or around 40 per cent of the total investment proposals, by the next couple of months, which appears to be a good feedback from the investors as the national average of actual investment stands around 20/30 per cent.

Gitte said the government reviews the investment proposals committed during the business summit or conclave and actual investment on the ground on a monthly basis.

"Impressed by the feedback, the government is contemplating organising another investment conclave after the budget session of the assembly," he said.

The official said the government has already introduced subsidies in sectors such as transport and solar energy to attract investment.

"Earlier, there was no provision of transport subsidy to assist the industries. Besides, subsidy has also been introduced for setting up solar-based industries in the state. These issues were not highlighted in the previous business summits," he said.

According to Gitte, steps have been taken to acquire more land at Bodhjungnagar industrial estate in West Tripura district in order to accommodate more units because the existing areas fall short for new industry. PTI PS NN