Tripura hopes to garner Rs 600 cr investment proposals in 2-day business conclave

Agartala, Feb 6 (PTI) Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma on Thursday said the northeastern state is expected to receive investment proposals worth Rs 600 crore during the two-day business summit.

The state is set to host the business conclave commencing on Friday to showcase Tripura's potentiality in the service sector, she said.

"The programme 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave' is expected to attract proposals amounting to Rs 600 crore in IT, healthcare, education and skill development and tourism. Over 100 investors and entrepreneurs are likely to join the conclave," she told reporters here.

Chakma said the sectors to be focused in the business conclave were finalised based on the interest shown by investors and entrepreneurs.

"Earlier, we organised agar and rubber conclaves to attract investment in the manufacturing sector in the northeastern state," she said.

Chakma said the investors, who are going to attend the business conclave, will hold discussions with government officials to know the investment prospects and other related issues on the first day.

"Chief Minister Manik Saha will join the programme on February 8 to highlight the state's potentiality in various sectors," she said, adding that no investor or entrepreneur from trouble-torn Bangladesh has been invited to join the business conclave this time.

"We have not invited any investor or entrepreneur from Bangladesh this time. However, we want to work together for mutual benefit. We need Bangladesh and they also require us to flourish business and trade," she said.

In the last five years, the northeastern state drew an investment of Rs 1,600 crore from 164 industrial units. PTI PS BDC