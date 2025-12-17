Tripura tea industry witnessing steady growth: Minister

Agartala, Dec 17 (PTI) Tripura’s tea industry is witnessing steady growth and generating increased employment opportunities, Industries and Commerce Minister Shantana Chakma said on Wednesday.

He said the industry has expanded significantly in recent years, contributing to livelihood generation across the northeastern state.

Chakma, along with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy and Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder, also flagged off a ‘Run for Tea Rally’ here to promote the state’s tea sector.

Tripura Tea Development Corporation Ltd (TTDC) Chairman Samir Ghosh, speaking on the occasion, said the state-run enterprise has pared losses from Rs 5.4 crore in the 2023-24 financial year to Rs 2.81 crore in 2024-25.

Ghosh said Tripura tea is on par with other varieties in terms of taste and aroma, and stressed the importance of quality control alongside aggressive marketing.

He suggested expanding marketing efforts to other non-tea-producing states, and boosting consumption within Tripura to enhance revenue.

Tripura produced around 90 lakh kg of tea in 2024. At present, the state has five tea gardens under TTDC, 13 cooperative-run gardens, 36 privately owned estates, and nearly 2,800 small tea growers.

Ghosh said several initiatives have been implemented under the Chief Minister’s Tea Workers Welfare Scheme, including hiking daily wages from Rs 105 to Rs 204.

He also said that the Brahmakunda Tea Processing Centre has been upgraded, while a small tea processing unit has been set up at the Machmara estate in North Tripura district.

Ghosh said TTDC’s losses could have been reduced further if the corporation was allowed to sell tea through auction markets, instead of supplying it via the public distribution route.

He added that TTDC has set a target of achieving zero loss in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has announced plans to develop the Ludhua Tea Estate in South Tripura’s Sabroom sub-division as a major ecotourism destination.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury recently visited the 22-acre estate, known for producing high-quality black and green tea.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the first phase of the project has almost been finalised.

The project will include boating facilities, a cafeteria, ropeway along the tea garden slopes, footbridges, seating areas, log huts, and plantations of medicinal plants. PTI JOY RBT