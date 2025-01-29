Tripura to host two-day business summit in February

Agartala, Jan 29 (PTI) Tripura would host a two-day business summit in February to attract investors, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Wednesday.

The 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave-2025' will be held on February 7 and 8, he said.

Saha said Tripura has been growing at a rapid pace with the per capita income and GSDP increasing substantially.

"The government has formulated many policies for industries, especially for small and medium enterprises," he said after inaugurating the Tripura Industries and Commerce Fair at Badharghat International Fair Ground.

Around 150 industrialists are expected to attend the business summit, he added.

He exhorted the youth of the state to become entrepreneurs instead of job seekers.

Saha said Tripura has huge potential in rubber, bamboo, agar and other agricultural products.

"Recently, I met industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai and urged him to invest in Tripura. He assured me that he would send a team to explore possibilities here," he said.

The CM said his government was planning to build one more industrial estate in Santirbazar as the existing Budjungagar Industrial Estate was failing to meet the growing demands. PTI PS SOM