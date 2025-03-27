Tripura's bilateral trade with Bangladesh declining from 2022-23: Minister

Agartala, Mar 27 (PTI) Tripura Industries Minister Santana Chakma informed the Assembly on Thursday that the state's bilateral trade with Bangladesh started declining from 2022-23 FY.

The cause of the decline was the downfall in exports from Tripura to the neighbouring country.

Replying to a written question moved by CPI(M) lawmaker Nirmal Biswas, the minister said the trade volume has reduced from Rs 1008.40 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 715.98 crore during 2023-24.

While the northeastern state exports stones, pulses, chilly, ginger, cumin seeds and fruits, Bangladesh sends fish, cement, PVC doors, pipes and cotton waste.

“Out of Rs 1008.40 crore bilateral trade in 2021-22 financial year, Bangladesh exported goods valued at Rs 767.00 crore while its import amount stood at Rs 241.40 crore during the year,” she said.

Chakma said that in 2022-23, the overall trade has reduced to Rs 758.09 crore while it has further declined to Rs 715.98 crore in 2023-24.

“More or less, Bangladesh’s export remains the same but the export to Bangladesh has shown a steep downfall in the two years - 2022-23 and 2023-24. The export amount has fallen from Rs 121.37 crore in 2022-2023 to Rs 12.31 crore in 2023-24,” according to a document tabled in the Assembly.

Chakma said that the state has taken steps to improve the functioning of Land Customs Stations to increase bilateral trade with the neighbouring country.

The northeastern state has nine Land Customs Stations to facilitate bilateral trade with Bangladesh. PTI PS NN