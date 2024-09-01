Trishneet Arora ranked 6th youngest Indian on Hurun rich list

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Trishneet Arora, the founder and CEO of TAC Security secured the 1,463rd position on the Hurun India Rich List 2024 with a net worth of Rs 1,100 crore.

At 30, Arora is recognised as the 6th youngest Indian on the prestigious list, highlighting his role in the growing prominence of India's tech and cybersecurity sectors, as per the list.

Born in a small town in Punjab, his early interest in computers and technology laid the foundation for what would become a groundbreaking career in cybersecurity.

In 2013, at 19, Arora founded TAC Security, which has since played a pivotal role in securing the digital assets of major enterprises and government bodies worldwide.

Under Arora's leadership, the company has achieved several milestones, including securing over 500 clients in 50 countries, spanning regions like the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Israel, Australia, and India.

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List has also seen other notable figures, including Gautam Adani, who topped the list with a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who also secured a place among India's richest. PTI VSD TRB