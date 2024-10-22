Triveni Engineering enters IMFL business; launches whiskey brands in UP

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, which makes sugar and engineered-to-order turbo gearbox, has entered into Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) business with launch of premium whisky brands in Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Triveni informed that it has launched premium and super premium whisky brands 'Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky' and 'The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky', respectively in Uttar Pradesh.

"The current annual production capacities for these brands are 1,35,000 liters and 4,20,000 litres, respectively. Both whisky brands have been launched across 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh in July 2024," it said.

Triveni plans a roll out across the state by FY'26, covering over 5000 retail outlets. Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., said, "The launch of Matsya and The Crafters Stamp marks a significant step towards Triveni's expansion into the fast-growing IMFL market. These brands are crafted to cater to the evolving tastes of India's premium whisky consumers, underscoring our commitment to quality, innovation, and standing out in the market." With the premium whisky segment growing at a five-year CAGR of 5 per cent and super premium whisky at a CAGR of 9 per cent, he said the company is well positioned to tap into this growth in Uttar Pradesh.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar, alcohol, power transmission and water.

The company currently has seven sugar mills in UP.

While the company's Power Transmission (Gears) manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru, the water & wastewater treatment business is located at Noida.

The company currently operates 6 co-generation power plants located across five sugar units, with 104.5 MW grid connected co-generation capacity.

Triveni has distilleries spread across Uttar Pradesh. These facilities have the capability to produce ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Rectified Spirit (RS) and Denatured Spirit (SDS). PTI MJH DR