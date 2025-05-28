Triveni Engineering & Industries Q4 profit up 16% to Rs 187 cr

New Delhi: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd has reported a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 187.12 crore in the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 161.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,934.53 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 1,563.67 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

During 2024-25 fiscal, Triveni Engineering & Industries' net profit declined to Rs 238.26 crore against Rs 395.16 crore in the preceding year.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 6,865.58 crore in the last fiscal as compared to Rs 6,213.42 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Triveni Engineering & Industries is into sugar, alcohol, power transmission and water businesses.