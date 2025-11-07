Triveni Engineering posts Q2 net profit at Rs 21.38 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Triveni Engineering and Industries has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.38 crore for the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 22.42 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income increased to Rs 2,014.46 crore during the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 1,748.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 2,006 crore compared to Rs 1,792.21 crore.

Triveni Engineering is in the sugar, distillery and engineering businesses.