Triveni Turbine posts almost flat net profit at Rs 91.4 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 91.4 crore in the September quarter, marginally up from Rs 91 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 506.2 crore from Rs 501.1 crore in the second quarter of FY25, Triveni Turbine said in a statement.

"The quarter under review showed improvement with revenue, EBITDA and PAT, all improving marginally on a year-on-year basis. We are pleased to report record order booking of Rs 6.52 billion during Q2 FY26, up 14 per cent year-on-year, driven by robust domestic order booking," Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Limited, said.

Its order book surged 24 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 22.20 billion at the end of September 30, 2025.

Domestic order booking grew 52 per cent to Rs 4.07 billion and contributed 62 per cent of the overall orders in the quarter.

While export order booking declined 19 per cent to Rs 2.46 billion, it was impacted by global trade uncertainties.

However, enquiry pipelines remain robust and globally diversified, providing good visibility for the near term.

"We recently announced the acquisition of the remaining 30 per cent equity stake in TSE Engineering (TSE), South Africa..." he said.

After consummation of this acquisition, TSE shall become a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company.

This is in line with the company's strategic objective to consolidate its ownership and strengthen operational control over its subsidiaries.

Triveni Turbine is among the leading manufacturers of industrial steam turbines both in India and globally. PTI ABI BAL BAL