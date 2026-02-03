Triveni Turbine profit dips to Rs 91.7 crore in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Tuesday posted a marginal 1 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.7 crore in the December quarter, on account of certain exceptional items.

"The consolidated PAT excluding exceptional items and share of result from JV (net of tax) stood at Rs 1,043 million (Rs 104.3 crore) in Q3 FY 26 versus Rs 926 million (Rs 92.6 crore) in Q3 FY25 (up by 12.76 per cent YoY)," the company said in a statement.

The board of directors of the company has approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. PTI ABI TRB