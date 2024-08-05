Triveni Turbine Q1 profit grows to Rs 80 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Triveni Turbine on Monday posted about 32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.41 crore for June quarter FY25 on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 60.96 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 482.67 crore from Rs 389.77 crore in April-June FY24.

"Revenues during the quarter grew 23 per cent over the previous year to reach record quarterly levels of Rs 463 crore. EBITDA grew by 36 per cent y-o-y and Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew stronger at 37 per cent y-o-y," CMD Dhruv M Sawhney said.

Triveni Turbine offers steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power.